Crime

Peterborough police officer accused of insubordination, neglect of duty, discreditable conduct

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 11:27 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
The Peterborough Police Service say a constable faces charges under the Police Services Act. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough Police Service officer will face a hearing for her conduct following an internal investigation.

According to the service, an investigation into the conduct of Const. Alicia McGriskin was launched in early 2022 by the Peterborough Police Service’s professional standards unit.

On Friday, the service said McGriskin has been charged with insubordination, discreditable conduct and two counts of neglect of duty under the Police Services Act.

Read more: Peterborough Police Service one of many experiencing a ‘staffing crisis’

She is scheduled to appear before hearing officer Sean Sparling, a retired police detective, via telephone on Sept. 9.

“No further information will be released prior to the hearing,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

McGriskin has spent more than 16 years with the service. In November 2013, she received an Ontario Medal for Police Bravery after jumping into the Otonabee River to save a drowning man in October 2013.

