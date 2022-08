Send this page to someone via email

Calgary fire crews fought to put out a fire in a heavily wooded area near Douglas Fir Trail, a hiking trail in southwest Calgary near the Bow River.

Calgary Fire Department public information officer Carol Henke confirmed to Global News that crews received multiple reports of visible flames and smoke in the area on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were on scene putting out hot spots as of 4:30 p.m.

More to come…

