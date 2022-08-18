Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police arrest suspect after man reports being chased by someone with shotgun

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 7:16 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service made an arrest after receiving a report of someone being chased by a man with a shotgun. File/Getty

The Regina Police Service said a 29-year-old man is facing multiple firearm-related charges after an incident in the 700 block of Robinson Street Wednesday.

Officers said they got a call around 3:45 p.m. of a man being chased by another man holding what was described as a sawed-off shotgun.

Police found a man matching the description of the suspect going into a house; officers entered the home and made an arrest without incident.

Read more: Regina SWAT team arrest leads to multiple firearm charges

Officers found a 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun in his backpack, as well as several shotgun shells.

Police said Shiloh Keewatin has been charged with pointing a firearm; careless use of a firearm; possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace; possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition; and three separate counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition.

Story continues below advertisement

Keewatin made his appearance in provincial court Thursday morning.

Click to play video: 'Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood' Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina News tagCourt tagRegina Police Service tagArrest tagFirearm tagOfficers tagShotgun tagchased by man with shotgun tagman with shotgun tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers