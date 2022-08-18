Regina police arrest suspect after man reports being chased by someone with shotgun

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service said a 29-year-old man is facing multiple firearm-related charges after an incident in the 700 block of Robinson Street Wednesday.

Officers said they got a call around 3:45 p.m. of a man being chased by another man holding what was described as a sawed-off shotgun.

Police found a man matching the description of the suspect going into a house; officers entered the home and made an arrest without incident.

Officers found a 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun in his backpack, as well as several shotgun shells.

Police said Shiloh Keewatin has been charged with pointing a firearm; careless use of a firearm; possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace; possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition; and three separate counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition.

Keewatin made his appearance in provincial court Thursday morning.