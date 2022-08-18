Czechs beat Americans 4-2 in quarterfinal upset at World Juniors

Send this page to someone via email

Petr Hauser and Matyas Sapovaliv scored in a 3:11 span of the second period and the Czech Republic upset the United States 4-2 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals.

View image in full screen Czechia goalie Tomas Suchanek (30) celebrates the win over the USA during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal action in Edmonton on Wednesday August 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The defending champion United States dropped out after going 4-0 and never trailing in round-robin play.

“These games are tough and we struggled to get into our game today,” U.S. coach Nate Leaman said.

“Our first 10 minutes were good, but we struggled to manage the puck. We played a good Czechia team, they played hard and blocked a lot of shots, and you have to tip your hat to them.”

View image in full screen Czechia celebrate the win over USA during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal action in Edmonton on Wednesday August 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Tomas Suchanek made 28 saves to help the Czech Republic set up a semifinal against Canada on Saturday night. Earlier, Canada beat Switzerland 6-3, Sweden held off Latvia 2-1, and Finland beat Germany 5-2.

Hauser gave the Czech Republic the lead at 7:34 of the second with a wrist shot to the top corner, and Sapovaliv followed at 10:45 off a rebound.

With the U.S. on a five-minute power play for Stanislav Svozil’s kneeing major, Carter Mazur pulled the Americans within a goal with 8:29 left. Jiri Kulich put it away with an empty-netter with 1:32 to go.

Logan Cooley opened the scoring for the Americans with 7:57 left in first. Jan Mysak tied it with 2:05 left in the period.

Kaidan Mbereko made 20 saves for the United States.

