BC Liberals boot MLA John Rustad from caucus after questioning climate change science

The BC Liberals have removed Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad from caucus following online comments questioning the science of climate change.

Rustad has been an MLA since 2005, and was serving as the BC Liberals’ critic for forestry.

He will now sit as an Independent MLA but could make the decision to join another political party.

Earlier this week Rustad shared a social media post title ‘A Clear Case of Hot, Hotter…Hoodwinked’ claiming “the case of CO2 being the control knob of global temperature’ is getting weaker every day.”

The post points to data that has been disproven.

4:12 Laurie Throness out as BC Liberal candidate Laurie Throness out as BC Liberal candidate – Oct 15, 2020

“Politics is a team sport and British Columbians expect their elected officials to work cooperatively on the important issues facing our province,” BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon said in a statement.

“Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately.”

No net warming in Australia for the past 10 years. And the Great Barrier Reef has more coral cover this year than ever recorded. The case for CO2 being the control knob of global temperature gets weaker every day. #CelebrateCO2!!https://t.co/xSjeBeb7A8 pic.twitter.com/VDKapADSZu — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) August 14, 2022

The BC Liberals have faced challenges in the past with outspoken caucus members.

Former MLA Laurie Throness resigned as a BC Liberal candidate following an outcry over comments Throness made at an all-candidates debate during the 2020 provincial election campaign comparing the NDP’s free birth control plan to eugenics.

Let me be clear, #ClimateChange is one of the most critical threats facing our future. The @bcliberals are strongly committed to substantive climate action & restoring BC's place as a world leader in climate policy. @JohnRustad4BC does not speak on behalf of caucus on this issue. — Kevin Falcon 🇺🇦 (@KevinFalcon) August 17, 2022

Since becoming BC Liberal leader in February, Falcon has promised to ensure party MLAs respect the party’s core principals.

“Like any team, our caucus operates on a foundation of mutual respect and trust. While a diversity of perspectives are encouraged and a source of strength, they cannot exist without that important foundation in place,” Falcon said.

Earlier Thursday, the BC NDP sent out a press release claiming Rustad has regularly questioned the science of climate change.

This spring, Rustad amplified tweets saying that actions to address climate change were too expensive.

The NDP press release also notes in April 2021, Rustad suggested that excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is not a pollutant and in 2019, he criticized the BC NDP law requiring all vehicles to be sold after 2040 to be zero emissions, falsely stating the province would run out of electricity.