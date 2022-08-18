Menu

Entertainment

TIFF selects Canadian director Patricia Rozema to head this year’s Platform jury

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2022 2:08 pm
Canadian director Patricia Rozema has been named as jury chair for the competitive Platform program at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Rozema is shown in Toronto Thursday, September 6, 2018. View image in full screen
Canadian director Patricia Rozema has been named as jury chair for the competitive Platform program at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Rozema is shown in Toronto Thursday, September 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canadian filmmaker Patricia Rozema has been named as jury chair for this year’s competitive Platform program at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The “I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing” director will head the three-member panel that selects the best film award winner, an honour that carries a $20,000 prize.

Rozema will be joined by Norwegian-Pakistani filmmaker Iram Haq, whose 2017 film “What Will People Say” played the festival, and Mumbai-based director Chaitanya Tamhane whose 2020 film “The Disciple” won a screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival.

Read more: TIFF reveals Discovery, Midnight Madness lineups, including Al Yankovic biopic

TIFF takes place from Sept. 8 to 18 in Toronto.

Introduced in 2015, this year’s Platform program lineup features 10 films, including two Canadian titles, “Riceboy Sleeps” and “Viking.”

Other titles in the competition are Emily Bronte biopic “Emily,” “Carv?o,” “La Gravite,” “Hawa,” “How to Blow Up a Pipeline, ”Tafrigh,“ ”Foudre“ and ”Tora’s Husband.“

Past films that showed in the program include Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” which won the best picture Oscar, “The Death of Stalin,” “Jackie” and “Sound of Metal.”

Last year’s Platform prize went to “Yuni,” the story of an Indonesian teenager determined to forge her own path instead of following her community’s expectations.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
