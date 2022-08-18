Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Federal, provincial governments fund Manitoba RSR wastewater facility construction

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 2:30 pm
tap water View image in full screen
Water drips from a tap in this file photo. Pexels

The federal and provincial governments will spend $39 million on the construction of a wastewater treatment facility in southeastern Manitoba.

“Manitoba is home to some of the largest freshwater bodies in the world, and today, we are acting on our collective responsibility to safeguard their health,” says Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Read more: Canada, Manitoba help build a new water treatment plant, reservoir in Beausejour

“By investing in this novel wastewater treatment infrastructure, we are creating better environmental, economic and social outcomes for all Manitobans. This project is another example of what can be accomplished when all levels of government work together.”

According to a release, the Red-Seine-Rat (RSR) wastewater treatment facility and conveyance system will bolster the treatment of wastewater and stormwater for the municipalities of Niverville, Taché, Hanover and Ritchot.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg sewage treatment plant gets federal, provincial funding for 2nd phase of upgrades

“Investments in local infrastructure are critical for the long-term economic and environmental sustainability of our municipalities,” says Hanover Reeve Stan Toews.

“As neighbours, Hanover, Niverville, Ritchot and Taché are committed to working collaboratively to seed opportunity for all our residents, businesses, and the many organizations who call our region home. Working regionally on large projects like the RSR wastewater treatment facility ensures these investments are fiscally responsible for our ratepayers today and seed resilience in our communities for tomorrow.”

Click to play video: 'Surveys On Damaged Infrastructure Begin' Surveys On Damaged Infrastructure Begin
Surveys On Damaged Infrastructure Begin – Jun 2, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal Government tagManitoba Government tagNiverville tagHanover tagritchot tagTache tagwastewater facility tagwastewater facility manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers