Federal, provincial governments fund Manitoba RSR wastewater facility construction

The federal and provincial governments will spend $39 million on the construction of a wastewater treatment facility in southeastern Manitoba.

“Manitoba is home to some of the largest freshwater bodies in the world, and today, we are acting on our collective responsibility to safeguard their health,” says Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“By investing in this novel wastewater treatment infrastructure, we are creating better environmental, economic and social outcomes for all Manitobans. This project is another example of what can be accomplished when all levels of government work together.”

According to a release, the Red-Seine-Rat (RSR) wastewater treatment facility and conveyance system will bolster the treatment of wastewater and stormwater for the municipalities of Niverville, Taché, Hanover and Ritchot.

“Investments in local infrastructure are critical for the long-term economic and environmental sustainability of our municipalities,” says Hanover Reeve Stan Toews.

“As neighbours, Hanover, Niverville, Ritchot and Taché are committed to working collaboratively to seed opportunity for all our residents, businesses, and the many organizations who call our region home. Working regionally on large projects like the RSR wastewater treatment facility ensures these investments are fiscally responsible for our ratepayers today and seed resilience in our communities for tomorrow.”

