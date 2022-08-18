Calgary Flames acquire Kadri, Monahan sent to Montreal: reports

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames have their pens ready and are about to ink a deal with Stanley Cup winner, Nazem Kadri according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old was a top contender for free agency after having won Lord Stanley with the Colorado Avalanche for the 2021-22 hockey season.

Kadri had 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 games for the Avalanche in 2021-22.

Sportsnet reported the deal is for seven years at US$7 million per season.

Read more: Johnny Gaudreau leaving Calgary for Columbus as star forward signs with Blue Jackets

The Flames, according to Sportsnet and TSN, are moving forward Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to create salary cap space for Kadri’s contract. Details of that trade have not been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Monahan, was selected sixth overall by the Flames back in 2013 and has played nine seasons with the Calgary club. The three-time 30-goal scorer tallied just eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 65 games last season.

Meantime, Kadri added 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 16 playoff games, including the overtime winner in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final against Tampa Bay. That was his return to action after being injured in Game 3 of the Western Conference final after being hit from behind by Edmonton forward Evander Kane.

One could say this was a bit of a birthday present for Flames general manager Brad Treliving as he celebrates his birthday on Thursday.

The Flames are coming off both a win and a loss on the roster having recently lost its leading scorer and Hart Trophy candidate Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets early in free agency. The team then lost star forward Matthew Tkachuk as he told the team he would not be signing a contract extension, and later was sent to Florida.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the Tkachuk deal came with a win for the team as the Flames signed not one, but two Canadian players. Forward Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar became part of the organization on July 22.

During that deal with Florida, the Flames also received forward prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick.

Huberdeau was locked up shortly after with an eight-year, US$84-million contract extension.

Monahan, selected sixth overall by the Flames in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, has played nine seasons in Calgary. The three-time 30-goal scorer tallied just eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 65 games last season.

–With files from the Canadian Press