Canada

Calgary Flames looking for organist to play during hockey games at Saddledome

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2022 8:50 pm
The Saddledome (home to the NHL Calgary Flames), in foreground, and the downtown city core area in Calgary, Alta. on July 30, 2019. View image in full screen
The Saddledome (home to the NHL Calgary Flames), in foreground, and the downtown city core area in Calgary, Alta. on July 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is hiring an organist to hype up the crowds at professional hockey games — a position that hasn’t been vacant for more than three decades.

Willy Joosen, who died earlier this year, played at National Hockey League games for 34 years.

READ MORE: Longtime Calgary Flames organist Willy Joosen passes away

The corporation says in an online job posting that it’s looking to hire someone for Calgary Flames games and those of its American Hockey League affiliate — the newly named Calgary Wranglers — at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The organist is to be responsible for playing popular music, crowd chants, and the Canadian and American national anthems.

It says the organist would also work with singers and event staff to meet all musical requirements for games.

The posting for the part-time job says the ideal candidate will have a professional level of talent and a working knowledge of hockey and hockey music, as well as experience performing in front of a large crowd.

