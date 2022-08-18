Cambridge hospital issues continue as patient, staffing challenges persist

Send this page to someone via email

Cambridge Memorial Hospital says it continues to be plagued by issues stemming from staff shortages and high patient volumes.

A spokesperson for the hospital told Global News that, as of Wednesday morning, there were still five people who had been admitted to the emergency department who were looking for a bed as both the emergency department and medicine units were full.

Read more: Cambridge hospital cancels surgeries due to bed shortage

“For those visiting our Emergency Department today, they may experience higher than normal wait times,” they said in an email.

A week ago, potential visitors to the emergency room were asked to seek alternative forms of care, and a similar plea was issued on Thursday.

“We continue to ask our community to see alternate care options, like their family doctor, walk-in clinics, virtual clinics and even the COVID Assessment Centre for COVID symptoms, if they are able,” the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

They also pointed out that people will not be turned away at the hospital but the staff will treat them on a priority basis.

As of noon, the hospital’s website said that wait times were four hours, although it also noted that the clock was inaccurate and that wait times were much higher than noted.

Read more: Cambridge hospital warns potential patients of lengthy wait times in emergency room

In addition, the hospital has also cancelled at least nine surgeries this week, following the decision to cancel eight others last week.

While the hospital has cancelled some surgeries, the spokesperson made it clear that it was not cancelling any emergency or urgent surgeries.