Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Airdrie urgent care centre to resume 24/7 service Friday

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 18, 2022 12:45 pm
The Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at the Airdrie Community Health Centre will resume 24/7 hours of operation on Friday, Alberta Health Services said. View image in full screen
The Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at the Airdrie Community Health Centre will resume 24/7 hours of operation on Friday, Alberta Health Services said. Global News

The Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at the Airdrie Community Health Centre will resume 24/7 hours of operation on Friday.

Four new physicians have been recruited and will work at the UCC in the coming weeks, Alberta Health Services said in a release on Thursday morning along with the announcement. There are also ongoing efforts to recruit new physicians to support urgent care services in Airdrie.

Read more: Airdrie Community Health Centre urgent care to temporarily close overnight for 8 weeks

This comes after the UCC was forced to reduce overnight hours on weekend evenings since July 21. AHS said the temporary measure was taken as a “last resort” to support patient and staff safety.

“These new physician recruits will provide ongoing support and allow us to return to 24/7 urgent care services in Airdrie,” said Dr. Charles Wong, medical lead in urgent care for the Calgary Zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘They’ve thrown excuses’: Alberta health experts concerned over hallway medicine directive

AHS also explained more than $1 million in new funding will add more staff and three new care spaces to improve urgent care services in the city. More staffing will also be added to improve triage and patient flow during flow hours.

The provincial health authority also rolled out a new care model for patients with less serious health issues, dubbed Fast Track. The service will operate eight hours a day and is anticipated to treat up to 30 per cent of daily UCC visits, according to AHS.

Read more: High demand led to cutting back Calgary urgent care hours: AHS

AHS said registered nurses and nurse practitioners will be recruited to support this initiative.

“This will enable the other medical staff to focus on those patients with more serious concerns,” said Amanda Gosselin, director of rural health in the Calgary zone.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Health Services tagAlberta health tagairdrie community health centre tagAirdrie Urgent Care Centre tagairdrie health tagCalgary health care tagurgent care closure airdrie tagairdrie urgent care centre closures tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers