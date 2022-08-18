Menu

Crime

Napanee OPP charge man in connection with recent robberies

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 12:51 pm
OPP in Napanee have charged a man in connection with a string of robberies. View image in full screen
OPP in Napanee have charged a man in connection with a string of robberies. Global News

Police in Greater Napanee have arrested a man they accuse of being responsible for a string of robberies.

Police say on Aug. 12 a man entered a business on Highway 41 in Northbrook and approached an employee, indicating that he was armed and demanding cash.

The man then fled the scene in a vehicle with a quantity of cash.

Then, on Aug. 14, police say they located a vehicle matching the description of the one used during the robbery.

The lone occupant was identified by police and arrested in connection with the Northbrook robbery. Police say he has also been linked to two other robberies in Pembroke and Mississippi Mills.

James Finnegan, 63, of no fixed address is facing a laundry list of charges, including:

  • Robbery with violence – three counts
  • Disguise with intent – three counts
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Operation while prohibited
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – two counts
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – four counts

Finnegan was remanded in custody and will appear in a courtroom Aug. 21.

