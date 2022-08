Send this page to someone via email

The OPP’s Penitentiary Squad is investigating an incident in which a staff member at Collins Bay Institution was assaulted.

Corrections says the assailant has been identified, and that they too will be investigating the incident.

No other details on the incident were provided.

