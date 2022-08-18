New outdoor basketball court is coming to Sinclair Park Community Centre

A new outdoor basketball court is coming to the Sinclair Park Community Centre, the city of Winnipeg announced Thursday.

“The new outdoor basketball court at the Sinclair Park Community Centre will provide athletes of all ages and levels with a place to stay active, hone their skills, and create friendships through sport,” said Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North.

Construction of the new court is scheduled to begin in June 2023 and is anticipated to be open to the public in August 2023.

“This announcement is the end result of five long years of trying to obtain funding for an outdoor basketball court and we want to thank Councillor Ross Eadie for helping move our project to the finish line,” said Tracy Ball, president of Sinclair Park Community Centre.

“We have also ensured that this court will be fully accessible to ensure that there are no barriers to the usage of this court.” Ball added.

The funding for this project comes from the COVID-19 Economic Response and Recovery Plan, which focuses on enhancing active transportation, improving regional park infrastructure, and adding accessible recreational amenities in underserved areas of the city.

“The addition of a new basketball court is a worthy investment as it will be in-demand and very well-used by area residents. It has been an honour to assist our excellent, selfless volunteers to realize their three-year vision for another sport for the Robertson and surrounding neighbourhoods,” Coun. Eadie said.

The budget for all project costs is estimated at $290,000, with $286,000 of the project budget funded through the federal Canada Community-Building Fund and $4,000 from the City of Winnipeg.

