Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Edmonton boutique wins Canada’s best restroom contest

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 11:53 am
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in full screen
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Courtesy, Cintas Canada

A central Edmonton boutique has won the title of Canada’s best restroom.

Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom Contest, which showcases the best public washrooms in the country.

Read more: Lac La Biche bathroom wins title of Canada’s best

“We’re so honoured to win the coveted title of Canada’s Best Restroom,” said Julie Morrison, the boutique’s owner.

“When we opened this location last year, I put all my savings into it, to make our shop a truly memorable and fun destination for our community. I’m so grateful to Cintas for highlighting our business, and to the Edmonton community and our customers for their overwhelming support.”

Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in full screen
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada

Located in Edmonton’s Highlands area, Majesty and Friends is a modern design boutique that sells a selection of products from local artists. The shop’s washroom is ice cream-themed, showcasing bright pastel colours inspired by the delicious cold treat. The floors are made by Atra Flooring in Liverpool and the sprinkles are made by Urban Malls.

Story continues below advertisement

The washroom also offers pink toilet paper and a cherry toilet brush.

“The state of the washroom can have an enduring effect on a guest’s perception of a business,” said Candice Raynsford, marketing manager with Cintas Canada. “Providing a facility that is clean and inviting takes the customer experience to the next level. Guests recognize this, and in Majesty and Friends’ case, customers have shown their appreciation by voting them this year’s Canada’s Best Restroom.”

Read more: 3 Alberta washrooms in the running for Canada’s Best Restroom contest

The nationwide restroom contest judges public washrooms on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Five finalists are then chosen based on this criteria.

The other four finalists included:

  • Niton Junction Petro-Canada (Niton Junction, Alberta)
  • Rollick Co. (Black Diamond, Alberta)
  • Toronto Zoo – African Rainforest Washroom (Toronto, ON)
  • Versante Hotel (Richmond, B.C.)

Majesty and Friends will win $2,500 in Cintas products and services.

125
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Courtesy, Cintas Canada
225
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
325
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
425
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
525
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
625
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Courtesy, Cintas Canada
Story continues below advertisement
725
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
825
Niton Junction's Petro-Canada was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Niton Junction's Petro-Canada was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
925
Niton Junction's Petro-Canada was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Niton Junction's Petro-Canada was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
1025
Niton Junction's Petro-Canada was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Niton Junction's Petro-Canada was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
1125
Niton Junction's Petro-Canada was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Niton Junction's Petro-Canada was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
1225
Niton Junction's Petro-Canada was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Niton Junction's Petro-Canada was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
Story continues below advertisement
1325
Rollick Co.'s restroom in Black Diamond, Alta., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Rollick Co.'s restroom in Black Diamond, Alta., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
1425
Rollick Co.'s restroom in Black Diamond, Alta., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Rollick Co.'s restroom in Black Diamond, Alta., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
1525
Rollick Co.'s restroom in Black Diamond, Alta., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Rollick Co.'s restroom in Black Diamond, Alta., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
1625
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
1725
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
1825
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
Story continues below advertisement
1925
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
2025
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
2125
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
The Toronto Zoo's African Rainforest Washroom was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
2225
Versante Hotel's washroom in Richmond, B.C., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Versante Hotel's washroom in Richmond, B.C., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
2325
Versante Hotel's washroom in Richmond, B.C., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Versante Hotel's washroom in Richmond, B.C., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
2425
Versante Hotel's washroom in Richmond, B.C., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Versante Hotel's washroom in Richmond, B.C., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
Story continues below advertisement
2525
Versante Hotel's washroom in Richmond, B.C., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. View image in gallery mode
Versante Hotel's washroom in Richmond, B.C., was a finalist in the 2022 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cintas Canada tagCanada's Best Restroom tagCanada’s Best Restroom Contest tagBest Bathroom tagCanada's best bathroom tagCintas tagCanada's best washroom tagEdmonton Boutique tagMajesty and Friends tagManchester Square tagEdmonton boutique Canada's best restroom tagMajesty and Friends bathroom tagMajesty and Friends best washroom tagMajesty and Friends washroom tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers