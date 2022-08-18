Edmonton boutique wins Canada’s best restroom contest

Send this page to someone via email

A central Edmonton boutique has won the title of Canada’s best restroom.

Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom Contest, which showcases the best public washrooms in the country.

“We’re so honoured to win the coveted title of Canada’s Best Restroom,” said Julie Morrison, the boutique’s owner.

“When we opened this location last year, I put all my savings into it, to make our shop a truly memorable and fun destination for our community. I’m so grateful to Cintas for highlighting our business, and to the Edmonton community and our customers for their overwhelming support.”

View image in full screen Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends is the winner of the 2022 Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom Contest. Credit, Cintas Canada

Located in Edmonton’s Highlands area, Majesty and Friends is a modern design boutique that sells a selection of products from local artists. The shop’s washroom is ice cream-themed, showcasing bright pastel colours inspired by the delicious cold treat. The floors are made by Atra Flooring in Liverpool and the sprinkles are made by Urban Malls.

The washroom also offers pink toilet paper and a cherry toilet brush.

“The state of the washroom can have an enduring effect on a guest’s perception of a business,” said Candice Raynsford, marketing manager with Cintas Canada. “Providing a facility that is clean and inviting takes the customer experience to the next level. Guests recognize this, and in Majesty and Friends’ case, customers have shown their appreciation by voting them this year’s Canada’s Best Restroom.”

The nationwide restroom contest judges public washrooms on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Five finalists are then chosen based on this criteria.

The other four finalists included:

Niton Junction Petro-Canada (Niton Junction, Alberta)

Rollick Co. (Black Diamond, Alberta)

Toronto Zoo – African Rainforest Washroom (Toronto, ON)

Versante Hotel (Richmond, B.C.)

Majesty and Friends will win $2,500 in Cintas products and services.