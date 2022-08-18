Morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 18

Send this page to someone via email

Back-to-school with Saskatoon Public Schools, Murray Mandryk on the Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection and Dwight the cat in Adopt a Pet with the Saskatoon SPCA.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Preparing kids to return to school: Family Matters

Summer vacation is winding down and schools are preparing to welcome back students.

Miranda Lowe, the principal at Sylvia Fedoruk School, says there are a number of things parents can do to get their kids ready for their first day.

She explains more in Family Matters from Saskatoon Public Schools.

Analyzing the upcoming Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection

There will be at least four candidates running in the upcoming Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection to fill a gap left by Ryan Meili, who has stepped away from political life.

The Saskatchewan Party, NDP, Liberals and Buffalo Party will all be on the ballot once the vote is officially called.

Leader-Post and StarPhoenix political columnist Murray Mandryk shares his analysis on the race ahead.

Dwight the cat seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Madison Friesen from the Saskatoon SPCA says Dwight is one of the sweetest and calmest cats she has ever seen.

The eight-year-old cat is looking for a new home after being brought to the shelter by a member of the public.

Friesen also has a reminder about leaving pets in vehicles as the temperature heats up.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 18

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Aug. 18.

