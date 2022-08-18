Ways to get to the CNE as it returns following a 2-year hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

The CNE is finally returning on Friday following a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Global News has gathered information on the ways you can get to the iconic event, which runs from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.

GO Transit

The CNE website says the easiest way to get to The Ex is by taking GO Transit.

“Get off at the Exhibition GO Station and you are here!” the website says.

Metrolinx says trains, buses, stations and parking lots will be busier than usual with the CNE back in town and is advising customers to give themselves extra time.

Customers can use a trip planning tool to plan their journey.

Story continues below advertisement

Metrolinx says for those heading to the CNE on a weekend, getting the GO Weekend Pass is the best option.

You can buy a $10 one-day pass or a $15-weekend pass that is valid for any additional holiday. The passes are only available online, however, and cannot be bought at a station or with a Presto card.

Metrolinx noted that during the week, customers can buy group passes for unlimited all-day travel throughout the GO network, available as e-tickets only.

It costs $30 for two people, $40 for three, $50 for four and $60 for five.

Kids 12 and under can always ride for free on GO Transit.

Metrolinx also noted that on Saturday, Aug. 20, in honour of the Warrior’s Day Parade, veterans and one companion can ride for free on GO and UP Express.

Customers can also now use a credit card to pay an adult fare by tapping on and off at a Presto device.

View image in full screen GO Transit system map. GO Transit

TTC

The TTC says from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5, service will be increased to the CNE.

Story continues below advertisement

The transit agency said there will be dedicated CNE express shuttle buses running non-stop between Dufferin Station and the Dufferin Gate Loop.

Service will be increased on the 29 Dufferin, 509 Harbourfront, 510 Spadina, 511 Bathurst, and 929 Dufferin Express routes, the TTC noted.

There will be route diversions in place on the 29 Dufferin, 174 Ontario Place-Exhibition, and 510 Spadina routes due to road closures.

The CNE website has highlighted four routes as the “fastest and most efficient ways” to get to The Ex:

511 Bathurst Streetcar. From the Bathurst Subway Station, it travels south to the Exhibition Loop.

504B King Streetcar. From Broadview Subway Station, it travels to the Dufferin Gate Loop.

29 Dufferin bus. From Dufferin Subway Station, it travels south to the Dufferin Gate Loop.

509 Harbourfront Streetcar. From Union Station, it brings customers to the Exhibition Loop.

The CNE noted that the Dufferin Gate Loop is on the west end of the CNE grounds, while the Exhibition Loop is at the east end of the grounds.

Kids 12 and under can ride the TTC for free.

As with GO Transit, on Saturday, Aug. 20, Canadian veterans and one companion can ride free on the TTC to commemorate the 100th CNE Warrior’s Day.

Story continues below advertisement

“Veterans and peacekeepers will be asked to show their service medals/ribbons to receive free TTC service,” the TTC says.

The CNE noted that on weekends, parking is free in the following TTC lots: Don Mills, Ellesmere, Finch, Islington, Keele, Kennedy, Kipling, Lawrence East, Leslie, Sheppard West, Victoria Park, Warden, Wilson and Yorkdale.

TTC Service to the CNE. TTC

Driving

The Ex grounds are located north of Lake Shore Boulevard West between British Columbia Road and Strachan Avenue. It’s accessible from the Gardiner Expressway.

“Leave yourself plenty of time to get here,” the CNE says.

“Better yet, take public transit!”

Parking information will be posted on the CNE website.

Story continues below advertisement

Cycling

The CNE says parking for bikes will be available at the Princes’ gates on the east end of the grounds and at the Saskatchewan Gate at the west end.

The Martin Goodman Trail along the waterfront will take cyclists to Lake Shore Boulevard and British Columbia Road.