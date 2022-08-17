St. Albert man, 73, charged with sexual assault, interference of child

Send this page to someone via email

A St. Albert, Alta., man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a child under 12 after a police investigation concluded on Aug. 9.

Edward Winwood, 73, has been released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in court next month.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, St. Albert RCMP believe there are other victims of Winwood’s and encourage the individuals or the parents or guardians of these children to report any crime to police.

Calls can be made to RCMP at 780-458-7700 or CrimeStoppers.

