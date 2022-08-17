Menu

Crime

RCMP ask for the public’s help finding homicide suspect in Moose Lake, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 5:02 pm
Photo of Tia Rolande Grey.
Photo of Tia Rolande Grey. Moose Lake RCMP

Moose Lake RCMP are requesting help from the public in finding a suspect in relation to the Jan. 4 homicide of a 28-year-old man.

Police said the man was found outside a Portage Road home in the community just after 6 a.m. with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital in The Pas, where he was pronounced dead.

Tia Rolande Grey has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the man’s death.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Grey is asked to contact the Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2307 or submit a secure tip online.

Click to play video: '‘Serious assault’ on Higgins Avenue declared a homicide by investigators' ‘Serious assault’ on Higgins Avenue declared a homicide by investigators
‘Serious assault’ on Higgins Avenue declared a homicide by investigators
