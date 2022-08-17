RCMP ask for the public’s help finding homicide suspect in Moose Lake, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Moose Lake RCMP are requesting help from the public in finding a suspect in relation to the Jan. 4 homicide of a 28-year-old man.

Police said the man was found outside a Portage Road home in the community just after 6 a.m. with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital in The Pas, where he was pronounced dead.

Tia Rolande Grey has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the man’s death.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Grey is asked to contact the Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2307 or submit a secure tip online.

