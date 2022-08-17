Boil-water advisory lifted for City of Brandon, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Brandon, Man., has removed the boil-water advisory that was put in place after a ‘significant’ water main break on Monday, the city announced Wednesday.

The water system has met all conditions for removing the advisory and the bacteriological testing results have met regulatory standards, according to the medical officer of health.

Two sets of bacteriological tests in the affected area, including a minimum of one distribution water sample, have been submitted 24 hours apart with results meeting regulatory standards.

Additionally, the city has complied with any other directives issued by the Office of Drinking Water.

The city will also be reopening the Valleyview and Westridge spray parks that were previously closed under the advisory.

If residents or businesses have questions, they can contact the City of Brandon Underground Utilities Section during business hours at 204-729-2285.

