Police charge 4, seek suspect for forcible confinement probe in Hamilton’s east end

Four people are facing charges and one person is being sought in a forcible confinement incident at an east end residence.

Hamilton Police say the investigation began on Monday after calls around 10 a.m. described a man in distress with visible injuries running along Oriole Crescent.

Detectives suspect the man was lured to a residence by an “old acquaintance” who picked the victim up from his home on Sunday and eventually dropping him off at an address in Hamilton’s east end.

“The victim advised he remembers walking through the front door of the residence. Upon entering the residence, he was struck in the back of the head with a foreign object,” Const. Indy Bharaj said in an email.

“The victim woke up in a basement, tied to a chair, where he was assaulted by multiple people.”

The man was able to free himself and ran out of the residence to seek help from bystanders.

He was taken to hospital for treatment following an encounter with arriving officers answering the disturbance call.

Four suspects were eventually arrested at a nearby home and are all facing multiple charges including forcible confinement and robbery with firearm.

Two of the four are men in their early 20s, the other two are a 48-year-old woman and 37-year-old female.

Investigators say they’ve also identified a fifth suspect who’s still being sought for his involvement.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

