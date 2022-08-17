Menu

Crime

4-year-old girl recovers from gunshot wound, Norway House RCMP investigate

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 4:09 pm
new orleans shooting View image in full screen
FILE: A police siren is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

A four-year-old girl is recovering after being shot outside a Norway House Cree Nation home.

Norway House RCMP responded to a report of shots fired from an ATV cruising in the community at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mounties arrived at the scene shortly after and were informed by witnesses about two men driving an ATV in the area around the time of the shooting.

Police say several gunshots were heard by officers and EMS at the scene.

Additional officers joined the team on site and conducted extensive inquiries in the neighbourhood, which led to two suspects being identified.

RCMP say a 16-year-old was located in his residence and arrested without incident.

He remains in custody while police continue to search for the other 19-year-old male suspect.

