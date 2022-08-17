Menu

Canada

Search continues for at least 1 wolf following ‘suspicious’ escape from B.C. zoo

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 2:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Wolves released from enclosure at Greater Vancouver Zoo' Wolves released from enclosure at Greater Vancouver Zoo
WATCH: The Greater Vancouver Zoo remained closed Tuesday after staff discovered vandalism and found the wolves were out of their enclosure.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo remains closed Wednesday and the search for at least one escaped wolf continues.

The zoo, which has nine adult grey wolves and six cubs, has not confirmed how many escaped or remain unaccounted for.

The Ministry of Environment said Monday one wolf remained at large but the zoo has not confirmed numbers at this time.

Read more: Escaped wolves prompt Greater Vancouver Zoo closure, at least 1 still at large

The zoo issued a statement Tuesday afternoon calling the animals’ escape suspicious, and suggested it was “due to malicious intent.”

Langley RCMP is investigating a hole in the fence and what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism.

Story continues below advertisement

If members of the public spot a wolf, they are encouraged to keep their distance and to report the animal immediately to the Report all Poachers and Polluters (RAPP)  line at 1-877-952-7277.

Click to play video: 'Helicopter captures law enforcement vehicles at Greater Vancouver Zoo' Helicopter captures law enforcement vehicles at Greater Vancouver Zoo
Helicopter captures law enforcement vehicles at Greater Vancouver Zoo

– with files from The Canadian Press

