Search continues for at least 1 wolf following ‘suspicious’ escape from B.C. zoo

The Greater Vancouver Zoo remains closed Wednesday and the search for at least one escaped wolf continues.

The zoo, which has nine adult grey wolves and six cubs, has not confirmed how many escaped or remain unaccounted for.

The Ministry of Environment said Monday one wolf remained at large but the zoo has not confirmed numbers at this time.

The zoo issued a statement Tuesday afternoon calling the animals’ escape suspicious, and suggested it was “due to malicious intent.”

Langley RCMP is investigating a hole in the fence and what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism.

If members of the public spot a wolf, they are encouraged to keep their distance and to report the animal immediately to the Report all Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

– with files from The Canadian Press