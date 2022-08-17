Guelph, Ont. disturbance leads to attempted murder charges for local teen

An investigation into a disturbance in Guelph, Ont., has resulted in attempted murder charges for a local teen.
Guelph police were called to a home in the east end of the city on July 24th.
There, officers found an 18-year-old male inside with serious injuries.
Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre where he underwent surgery.
Investigators arrested and charged a 17-year-old female from Guelph with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The accused is out on bail and will be back in court later this month.
Police say the two people involved knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.
