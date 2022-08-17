Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. disturbance leads to attempted murder charges for local teen

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 17, 2022 11:33 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted murder. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

An investigation into a disturbance in Guelph, Ont., has resulted in attempted murder charges for a local teen.

Guelph police were called to a home in the east end of the city on July 24th.

There, officers found an 18-year-old male inside with serious injuries.

Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre where he underwent surgery.

Read more: Kitchener man facing attempted murder charge in connection with stabbing

Investigators arrested and charged a 17-year-old female from Guelph with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused is out on bail and will be back in court later this month.

Police say the two people involved knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.

Click to play video: 'Police in Ontario lay over 400 charges, seize $1.3M in drugs' Police in Ontario lay over 400 charges, seize $1.3M in drugs
Police in Ontario lay over 400 charges, seize $1.3M in drugs

 

