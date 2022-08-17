City of Waterloo condemns recent spree of hateful graffiti across region

Send this page to someone via email

With a growing number of reports by Waterloo Regional Police on incidents involving hate-motivated graffiti, the City of Waterloo has issued a condemnation of all symbols of hate.

Since Aug. 5, police have reported a half dozen instances of hate-motivated writing and graffiti across the tri-cities with locations including Waterloo Town Square, ION LRT and King and Dupont streets.

“We re-affirm our commitment to stamp out hate in this city,” the statement from Waterloo read.

“The city values being a welcoming and caring community for all persons, inclusive of race, religion, abilities, age, sexual identity, and circumstances of birth.”

Waterloo said that it does not tolerate hate in any form, be it discrimination, racism or anti-Semitism, and that it does not accept members of the community being targeted.

“No one should experience hurtful messages on their way to work, to worship, or at any time in our city,” Mayor Dave Jaworsky said.

“It’s unacceptable for anyone living or visiting here to demonstrate targeted hate in any form. These are cowardly, criminal acts, and an informed and united community is our best defence.”

The city said that anyone who witnesses or experiences an act of hate can notify reportinghate.ca or Waterloo Regional Police.

Waterloo said that if you come across any hate-motivated graffiti, you can report it to Municipal Enforcement Services (519-747-8785).

Waterloo said that if residents have any past experiences they would like to share, they can contact the city’s Indigenous initiatives, anti-racism, accessibility and equity team.

It also pointed to several resources that community members can access, including Anishinabeg Outreach, HERE 24/7, Kind Minds Family Wellness, Muslim Social Services of Waterloo Region, OK2BME, Qualia Counselling, SPECTRUM and the Waterloo Region Jewish Community Council (WRJCC).