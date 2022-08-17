Guelph man turns himself in to police in hospital false alarm investigation

Send this page to someone via email

It appears a Guelph man’s conscience got the best of him.

Guelph police were called to Guelph General Hospital back on Jan. 27 after a fire alarm was activated.

Investigators say a man got into an argument with security that day. He pulled a fire alarm, smashed a window, and ran through the hospital before fleeing, police said.

They say the man turned himself in at a police station on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old has been charged with activating a false fire alarm and mischief.

He will appear in a Guelph court on Oct. 4.

