Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man turns himself in to police in hospital false alarm investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 17, 2022 11:08 am
Guelph Police. View image in full screen
Guelph Police. Global News File

It appears a Guelph man’s conscience got the best of him.

Guelph police were called to Guelph General Hospital back on Jan. 27 after a fire alarm was activated.

Investigators say a man got into an argument with security that day. He pulled a fire alarm, smashed a window, and ran through the hospital before fleeing, police said.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man charged after allegedly making false gun call to avoid arrest

They say the man turned himself in at a police station on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old has been charged with activating a false fire alarm and mischief.

He will appear in a Guelph court on Oct. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagHospital tagMischief tagFire Alarm tagFalse Alarm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers