No injuries after infant accidentally locked in vehicle with keys in Dutton-Dunwich: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County are reminding parents to keep their car keys on their person at all times after an infant was accidentally locked inside of a vehicle early Saturday evening in Dutton-Dunwich.

The incident happened at an address on Service Centre Road around 7:47 p.m., police said.

The infant accidentally became locked in the vehicle with the keys, prompting police and a tow truck operator to respond.

Luckily, police say the tow operator managed to open the vehicle and reunite the child with their family, adding no injuries were reported.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank our towing partner that assisted with this incident,” said Insp. Mark Loucas of the OPP’s Elgin County detachment.

Story continues below advertisement

“The OPP is also encouraging all parents and caregivers to carry their vehicle keys on their person at all times in case the locks on the vehicle engage without notice or their child accidentally locks the doors once they are placed inside.”

Police say members of the public should contact 911 for help if their child becomes locked inside of a car.

Additionally, parents should block sunlight if possible, remain calm, and take note of the time, police said.

0:49 Bancroft, Ont., toddler dies after being left in hot car, mayor confirms Bancroft, Ont., toddler dies after being left in hot car, mayor confirms – Jun 28, 2022