Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Highway 401 to close Wednesday night in Cambridge for bridge work

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 4:31 pm
Those who need to travel westbound on Highway 401 on Wednesday night into Thursday morning should be ready for delays as it will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for construction. View image in full screen
Those who need to travel westbound on Highway 401 on Wednesday night into Thursday morning should be ready for delays as it will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for construction. File / Global News

Those who need to travel westbound on Highway 401 on Wednesday night into Thursday morning should be ready for delays as it will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for construction in Cambridge.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation told Global News that girder placements are being done as they work to replace the Hespeler overpass.

Read more: Highway 401 to be widened through Cambridge

They said the traffic will be directed around the interchange on Hespeler Road, through the Beaverdale Road/Queen Street West Roundabout intersection, then back to Highway 401 westbound.

Eastbound lanes are scheduled to close next Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. as they continue their work on the other side of the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

The work is being done as part of the plan to widen the highway between Hespeler and Townline roads which will see it grow from six to 10 lanes.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagGuelph News tagCambridge news tagMinistry of Transportation tagMTO tagHighway 401 closure tagHighway 401 closed Cambridge tagHighway 401 Hespeler road Closure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers