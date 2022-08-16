Highway 401 to close Wednesday night in Cambridge for bridge work

Send this page to someone via email

Those who need to travel westbound on Highway 401 on Wednesday night into Thursday morning should be ready for delays as it will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for construction in Cambridge.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation told Global News that girder placements are being done as they work to replace the Hespeler overpass.

They said the traffic will be directed around the interchange on Hespeler Road, through the Beaverdale Road/Queen Street West Roundabout intersection, then back to Highway 401 westbound.

Eastbound lanes are scheduled to close next Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. as they continue their work on the other side of the highway.

The work is being done as part of the plan to widen the highway between Hespeler and Townline roads which will see it grow from six to 10 lanes.