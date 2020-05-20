Highway 401 to be widened through Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

The federal and provincial governments announced Wednesday that the expansion of Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to get underway later this year.

The highway will be widened from six to ten lanes between Hespeler and Townline roads and will include High Occupancy Vehicle lanes.

“The work to widen Highway 401 will improve traffic flow and make travel safer for residents and businesses,” Cambridge MP Bryan May said in a statement. “The project will also make transportation of goods through our region more efficient. Ultimately, safer roads with less congestion will keep Cambridge moving.”

The provincial government says the upgrade is being done to help move both goods and people on their way faster.

“Highway 401 is a lifeline for travel and the movement of goods throughout our province and that’s why we are making historic investments to expand and modernize it,” Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney stated. “Together with our federal partners, we are investing in these critical infrastructure projects to drive economic growth and create jobs during these extremely difficult times.”

When finished Highway 401 will be 10 lanes from Highway 8 right through to Townline Road.

After years of construction, a project was completed in 2019 that expanded Highway 401 from Highway 8 to Hespeler Road.

The MTO has not yet responded to a request for an estimate on when the new project might be completed.