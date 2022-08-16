Quinte West OPP investigate break and enter at local business

Send this page to someone via email

The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public’s assistance in a break and enter.

Police say the incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at a business on County Road 14 in Stirling-Rawdon Township.

According to police a large window at the front of the store was broken, and a large quantity of cigarettes and cash were stolen.

Police say security footage shows two suspects forcing their way into the store before fleeing in a black, late 2000s model Hyundai Santa Fe.

Police say one of the suspects is believed to be heavier-set and wearing black and white shoes, light jeans, and a dark sweater with a hood while the other suspect is believed to be wearing bright red shoes and dark clothing.

The suspect’s vehicle was also observed on Front Street and Tuftsville Road in Stirling prior to the incident.

