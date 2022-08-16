Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quinte West OPP investigate break and enter at local business

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 3:07 pm
Security footage shows two suspects breaking into a store in Quinte West.
Security footage shows two suspects breaking into a store in Quinte West. OPP

The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public’s assistance in a break and enter.

Police say the incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at a business on County Road 14 in Stirling-Rawdon Township.

According to police a large window at the front of the store was broken, and a large quantity of cigarettes and cash were stolen.

Read more: Kingston police investigate theft of money from ATM

Police say security footage shows two suspects forcing their way into the store before fleeing in a black, late 2000s model Hyundai Santa Fe.

Police say one of the suspects is believed to be heavier-set and wearing black and white shoes, light jeans, and a dark sweater with a hood while the other suspect is believed to be wearing bright red shoes and dark clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect’s vehicle was also observed on Front Street and Tuftsville Road in Stirling prior to the incident.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police looking for person of interest in downtown arson investigation' Kingston Police looking for person of interest in downtown arson investigation
Kingston Police looking for person of interest in downtown arson investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagBreak And Enter tagCigarettes tagQuinte West tagCash tagStirling-Rawdon tagHyundai Santa Fe tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers