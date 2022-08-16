Menu

Crime

Palmerston man killed in collision near North Perth: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 1:38 pm
Northumberland OPP are conducting a death investigation along County Road 8 near Campbellford on Aug. 15, 2022.
Northumberland OPP are conducting a death investigation along County Road 8 near Campbellford on Aug. 15, 2022. File

Provincial police in Perth County say an 87-year-old man from Palmerston died as a result of a collision in North Perth on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Line 91, west of Perth Road 140, just before noon.

Read more: OPP issue reminder after 3 vehicles with keys inside stolen in Perth County

According to police, a passenger vehicle collided with a commercial motor vehicle.

OPP identified the deceased as 87-year-old John Cherry of Palmerston.

Read more: Listowel man charged after firehose driven over, leaving firefighter hurt, OPP say

No other injuries were reported to police as a result of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Line 91 between roads 140 and 136 was closed for several hours as police investigated the collision.

