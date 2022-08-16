Palmerston man killed in collision near North Perth: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Perth County say an 87-year-old man from Palmerston died as a result of a collision in North Perth on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Line 91, west of Perth Road 140, just before noon.

According to police, a passenger vehicle collided with a commercial motor vehicle.

OPP identified the deceased as 87-year-old John Cherry of Palmerston.

No other injuries were reported to police as a result of the collision.

Line 91 between roads 140 and 136 was closed for several hours as police investigated the collision.