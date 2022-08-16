Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police investigate shooting that left one woman injured

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 1:26 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
The SPS Serious Assault Unit is looking into a shooting that happened Monday night and left one woman injured. File / Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting on Monday night.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Avenue T South around 10:45 p.m. after it was reported that someone was injured.

A 41-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries was found with gunshot wounds, and she was taken to the hospital by Medavie Health Services.

The serious assault unit of the Saskatoon Police Service said the suspect fled the scene. Officers continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the detachment at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

