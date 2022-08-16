SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

NBA reinstates guard Harris after drug suspension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2022 12:19 pm

TORONTO – Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test.

The Toronto Raptors hold the guard’s rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet makes difference on and off the court' Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet makes difference on and off the court
Story continues below advertisement

Harris reacted to Tuesday’s news by tweeting a praying hands emoji.

Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

The 24-year-old Dallas native spent the past few months playing for the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, averaging 19.9 points a game on 41-per-cent shooting.

The Raptors drafted the six-foot-five guard with their 59th pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He scored a career-high 32 points versus the Dallas Mavericks on May 14, 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers