Woman attacked by sword-wielding ‘acquaintance’ in south London, Ont., police

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and robbery, after police say he threatened a woman with a sword.

On Monday at 3 a.m., a woman and a man, who police say were casual acquaintances, began to argue inside a residence on Conway Drive.

Police say the man “seriously assaulted” the woman with a knife, made threats to her, and forced her into the washroom of the home while in possession of a sword.

The woman’s mouth was reportedly duct taped by the suspect and her phone was taken, police say. Police say the woman was unable to leave.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police received a call from the south end of the city after the victim escaped from the residence.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that morning, at about 10:15 a.m., the suspect was arrested on Conway Drive.

Kamran Abdoul Mohammed Abdullah, 38, of London, has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, uttering threats of death or bodily harm, and forcible confinement.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to re-appear in London court Wednesday.