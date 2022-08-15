Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Edmonton’s Chinatown still waiting for social and safety supports from city, province

By Meaghan Archer & Sarah Reid Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 8:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton City council votes to cover cost of city safety plan after Chinatown killings' Edmonton City council votes to cover cost of city safety plan after Chinatown killings
It's been nearly 100 days since two men were killed in Chinatown, which prompted the Alberta government to ask the City of Edmonton to submit a safety plan. Now, the city is looking to make changes but says the province not doing its part. Sarah Reid reports.

Nearly 100 days have passed since Christina Trang’s father was murdered in his Chinatown shop, and the community’s requests for change in Edmonton’s Chinatown neighbourhood from the city continue to roll in.

The city has tried to make Chinatown safer by reallocating resources, such as officers from the Edmonton Police Service and social workers from other parts of the city.

Read more: Edmonton homicide investigators looking to speak with people at scene of Chinatown attacks

These changes could be made permanent through the Healthy Streets Operation Centre and would cost more than $15 million – a cost the city is hoping the province will cover.

The city has yet to receive an answer from the province to its request for funding.

Read more: Edmonton releases public safety plan requested by Shandro; pushes province for support

Story continues below advertisement

However, Alberta’s labour minister, Tyler Shandro, said in a statement that: “Alberta’s government will continue working with the city to provide support for social services and public safety, however, it remains primarily the city’s responsibility to ensure safety on the streets of Edmonton.”

Click to play video: 'Daughter of Chinatown victim Ban Hoang speaks out' Daughter of Chinatown victim Ban Hoang speaks out
Daughter of Chinatown victim Ban Hoang speaks out – Jun 12, 2022

“It’s time that those words are backed by real action, by the provincial government, otherwise communities will continue to be disappointed,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

Council agreed that it can no longer wait for the province to pitch it so they voted in favour of covering the cost itself using money from the community and safety wellbeing fund.

Read more: Suspect in Chinatown killings was dropped off by RCMP in west Edmonton, despite condition orders

“It definitely gives some light to the community just in hopes maybe we are able to restore that vibrancy in Chinatown,” said Trang, who continues to show up at city hall to advocate for a safer neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

City council said it will continue to advocate to the province for funding, adding that the request for more housing and social services isn’t unreasonable.

“Treat us like you treat Calgary,” Sohi said. “Give us the same support that you give to Calgary to end houselessness.”

With this same amount of support, “we will be able to make a huge difference in the lives of Edmontonians who are struggling on the streets, who are dying because of the opioid crisis, who are dying because they don’t have a safe place to go to.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Safety tagEdmonton city council tagDowntown Edmonton tagtyler shandro tagChinatown tagSocial Services tagEdmonton Chinatown tagsafe streets tagMayor Sohi tagHealthy Streets Operation Centre tagChinatown murder tagHouselssness tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers