Crime

Winnipeg police make arrest after 10-hour armed and barricaded standoff

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 5:08 pm
police lights generic file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man and several others are behind bars after a string of crimes leading to a standoff with police.

WPS say a unit patrolling in the West Broadway area spotted the suspect parking a stolen truck behind a Langside Street apartment block on Friday.

Read more: Armed man barricaded with children during 4-hour standoff, Winnipeg police say

Officers parked their cruiser in front of the truck and exited to make the arrest. The man rammed the cruiser — barely missing police — and sped into oncoming traffic.

Police tried to chase after the suspect, but stopped soon after.

The suspect was found on Saturday during a separate investigation into a 33-year-old man for the illegal possession of firearms, officers say.

Story continues below advertisement

The guns and gangs unit found the 33-year-old near Broadway and Furby Street Saturday night. The man tried to run from police, but was caught and taken into custody shortly after.

Read more: Six Winnipeggers face nearly 70 charges after North End standoff, gun seizure

Hours later, the tactical support team executed a search warrant for a Langside Street residence that was linked to the guns and gangs unit’s earlier arrest.

Several others were arrested as a result of the search, police say.

Among the group, officers found the 30-year-old truckjacker from the day before.

Officers say the truckjacker refused to leave, and barricaded himself inside with a gun.

The Crisis Negotiation Unit stepped in, and nearly 10 hours later the suspect exited the building and was taken into police custody.

Police say four guns were confiscated from the residence, along with two rounds of ammunition.

Both suspects are detained and face several charges.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb' Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb
Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb – Jul 11, 2022
