Environment

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs rally in Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2022 3:41 pm
Pipeeline View image in full screen
Construction is seen along the route of the Coastal Gaslink pipeline, northeast of Kitimat, BC, July 4, 2021. The pipeline will serve the LNG Canada project. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Robin Rowland

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters opposed to a natural gas pipeline under construction in northern British Columbia are rallying in Vancouver as they near the end of a tour of several communities across Canada.

The group walked across the Cambie Street bridge from city hall and a news advisory said they planned to rally in front of the CBC Vancouver building.

Read more: Sections of B.C. LNG line complete, partnership on disputed portion: Coastal GasLink

The advisory says the event is part of a “larger struggle to empower the Wet’suwet’en Nation” against imminent drilling for the pipeline under a river, and to connect Indigenous communities grappling with the effects of climate change.

Click to play video: 'First Nations communities agree to equity stake in controversial Coastal GasLink pipeline project' First Nations communities agree to equity stake in controversial Coastal GasLink pipeline project
First Nations communities agree to equity stake in controversial Coastal GasLink pipeline project – Mar 9, 2022

The hereditary chiefs said they have not given free, prior and informed consent for the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline to be built on their unceded territory.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. First Nation says it will protect land after arrests involving Coastal GasLink

They have opposed the pipeline for years, while 20 elected First Nations band councils along the route have signed off on the project.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Dawson Creek in northeastern B.C. to Kitimat on the province’s north coast.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Protest tagPipeline tagWet'suwet'en tagSocial tagNatural Gas tagCoastal GasLink tagLNG taghereditary chiefs tagGas pipeline tag

