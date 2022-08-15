Menu

Education

Ontario proposes 2% raise for lower paid education workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2022 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario education minister promises extracurriculars will return in September' Ontario education minister promises extracurriculars will return in September
RELATED: Ontario education minister promises extracurriculars will return in September – Jul 25, 2022

TORONTO — Ontario is proposing to give education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees who make less than $40,000 a two-per-cent raise per year.

For workers who earn over that amount, the government proposes giving them raises of 1.25 per cent each year of a four-year deal.

CUPE — which represents 55,000 workers including early childhood educators, school administration workers, bus drivers and custodians — has published the government’s first offer to them in contract negotiations.

Deals for the five major education unions expire Aug. 31 and the terms of the first deal struck in a round of bargaining often set the standard for the rest.

CUPE has asked the province for annual wage increases of 11.7 per cent — or $3.25 per hour — arguing workers’ wages have been restricted over the last decade and inflation is expected to rise further.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says in a statement that the government’s proposal is reasonable, fair and provides stability.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
