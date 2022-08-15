London, Ont. man charged with sexual assault, exploitation facing additional counts: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 61-year-old London, Ont., man charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation earlier this year is facing additional counts after being arrested a second time over the weekend.

The accused was taken into custody again after investigators say they received information relating to possible additional victims as part of an investigation that began in May, police said.

Police say they began investigating on May 11 after receiving allegations tied to a suspect male and “activities at his construction business,” a police statement at the time said.

The alleged incidents reportedly took place between January and May of this year, police said at the time.

The accused, identified as Ibrahim Serter, 61, of London, was taken into custody in May and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation, an offence that involves a young person, the Criminal Code says.

Story continues below advertisement

“After the initial information was released, the London Police Service received information related to possible additional victims,” police said Monday.

Serter was charged with an additional count of sexual assault and an additional count of sexual exploitation, police said, bringing his total charges to six.

“Investigators believe that there may still be additional victims, and request that anyone who has any additional information contact the London Police Service,” police said.

Serter is expected to appear in court in London on Sept. 29.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).