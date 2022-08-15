SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec rolls out COVID-19 booster shots for seniors in long-term care homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2022 11:15 am
A senior receives her COVID-19 vaccination at the Palais de Congress site as Quebec begins mass vaccinations based on age across the province, Monday, March 1, 2021. View image in full screen
A senior receives her COVID-19 vaccination at the Palais de Congress site as Quebec begins mass vaccinations based on age across the province, Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec has begun offering a fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to residents of long-term care homes and private seniors residences.

The Health Department says it launched the new vaccine campaign for at-risk people because it expects infections to rise in the fall after schools reopen.

It says the recommended interval between booster doses is at least five months.

Read more: Quebec to begin new COVID-19 vaccination booster drive in mid August

Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau has said the government will be intensifying its message around vaccination in the coming weeks, as the health system prepares for another COVID-19 wave. He has also said Quebecers should continue wearing masks in crowded places and at the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday and a seven-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Story continues below advertisement

The Health Department said there were 1,993 people in hospital with the disease, including 55 people in intensive care, a drop of two.

The department said there were 3,457 health-care workers off the job because of COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Quebec begins vaccinating children under five for COVID-19' Quebec begins vaccinating children under five for COVID-19
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec Seniors tagLuc Boileau tagQuebec COVID vaccination tagQuebec CHSLDs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers