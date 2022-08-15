Kitchener man faces charges after vehicle strikes house

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a driver is facing charges after a car crashed into a house in Kitchener on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Erinbrook Drive near The Country Way in Kitchener to respond to the collision.

Police say the driver was heading south on Erinbrook Drive when he lost control of his car.

The vehicle left the road, striking a parked car before running into a house. Police say it significantly damaged the house.

A 19-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

