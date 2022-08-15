Menu

Crime

Kitchener man faces charges after vehicle strikes house

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 10:36 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say a driver is facing charges after a car crashed into a house in Kitchener on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Erinbrook Drive near The Country Way in Kitchener to respond to the collision.

Read more: Kitchener man, 71, faces sexual assault charges after Forest Heights break-in

Police say the driver was heading south on Erinbrook Drive when he lost control of his car.

The vehicle left the road, striking a parked car before running into a house. Police say it significantly damaged the house.

Read more: 12-year-old facing assault charges stemming from dog spray incident in Kitchener: police

A 19-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

