Canada

Boy, 9, found deceased in Georgian Bay area, foul play not suspected

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 4:32 pm
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit. Supplied

A nine-year-old child has been found dead following a search in the Georgian Bay area, police say.

Police said Everett Freeman from Seguin Township was camping with his family in Totem Pole Bay on Huckleberry Island in the waters of Georgian Bay when he was reported missing.

He was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) used its marine unit, canine units, aviation services and underwater recovery in the search. Local emergency services and coast guard also assisted.

However, on Saturday evening, he was located deceased. Police said foul play was not suspected.

“The West Parry Sound OPP would like to thank all who volunteered and assisted with this investigation,” police said.

