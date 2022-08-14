Police charge Toronto driving instructor with 2 counts of sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police have announced the arrest of a Toronto driving instructor charged with two counts of sexual assault.

In a press release, Toronto police said a man was employed as a driving school instructor and attended the homes of his alleged victims.

He would “engage with the women in conversation and then sexually assault them,” Toronto police said.

Police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Saddam Hossain Ishaque. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Officers said they believed there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

