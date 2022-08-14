Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge Toronto driving instructor with 2 counts of sexual assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 10:19 am
Saddam Hossain Ishaque, 28, was arrested. View image in full screen
Saddam Hossain Ishaque, 28, was arrested. TPS/Handout

Police have announced the arrest of a Toronto driving instructor charged with two counts of sexual assault.

In a press release, Toronto police said a man was employed as a driving school instructor and attended the homes of his alleged victims.

He would “engage with the women in conversation and then sexually assault them,” Toronto police said.

Read more: Brampton bishop charged with sexual assault: police

Police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Saddam Hossain Ishaque. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Officers said they believed there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagToronto crime tagCrime Stoppers tagTPS tagToronto driving instructor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers