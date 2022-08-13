Germany’s Chancellor to visit Canada, discuss partnership opportunities: PMO

The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, will visit Montréal, Toronto and Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, from Aug. 21 to 23 in an effort to “strengthen the relationship and create jobs”, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office released Saturday.

During the visit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he and Scholz will be addressing the global impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and discuss ways the two countries can work together to accelerate the global transition to clean energy, through the use of “clean hydrogen and critical minerals.”

“Germany and Canada are close friends on the world stage. We are tied by our shared commitments to democracy, peace and security, including our support for Ukraine, a clean, healthy future, and an economy that works for people,” said Trudeau in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“I look forward to showing Chancellor Scholz what Canada has to offer, while we further strengthen our relationship, create jobs, and help grow the middle class in both countries.,” he added.

The statement shows that the discussion between the two leaders will include taking strong climate action through policies like pollution pricing and advancing the Canada-Germany trade relationship by attracting investments, including in sectors like automotive and electric vehicle manufacturing, hydrogen and clean energy, and bio-manufacturing and life sciences.

2:13 Anand announces agreement reached to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles Anand announces agreement reached to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles – Aug 4, 2022

The PMO confirmed the visit will start in Montreal, where meetings will be held with German and Canadian business leaders. A tour is scheduled at an artificial intelligence institute.

The two men will then head to Toronto, where Trudeau will take part in the virtual summit about Russia’s annexation of Crimea, followed by an appearance at the Canada-Germany Business Forum.

Story continues below advertisement

The trip will conclude with a stop in Stephenville, N.L., where Trudeau and Scholz will attend a hydrogen trade show.

The office of the prime minister says Canada and Germany have a long history of collaborating to advance the development of a clean economy.

“Canadian and German researchers have been at the forefront of advancing clean hydrogen technologies with Canadian companies deploying their technologies in the German market and German companies investing in growing manufacturing capabilities in Canada,” the office states.

— With files from The Canadian Press