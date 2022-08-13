2 rushed to hospital after woman stabbed, man shot by Toronto police

A woman was stabbed in a home and a man shot by police in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Kingston Road at around 2:33 p.m. for reports a woman had been stabbed.
Police said the woman was stabbed by a suspect inside a house with a child or multiple children inside.
Officers told Global News police shot a man, who was then taken to hospital under an emergency run. The woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Paramedics said they transported two people to hospital.
More to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments