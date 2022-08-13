2 rushed to hospital after woman stabbed, man shot by Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was stabbed in a home and a man shot by police in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Kingston Road at around 2:33 p.m. for reports a woman had been stabbed.

Police said the woman was stabbed by a suspect inside a house with a child or multiple children inside.

Officers told Global News police shot a man, who was then taken to hospital under an emergency run. The woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics said they transported two people to hospital.

STABBING:

Midland Av + Kingston Rd

2:33pm

– Reports of a woman stabbed at a residence

– Injuries serious

– Suspect still in house , child in house

– Police are on scene

– Man shot by police

– Child ok

– both transported to hospital#GO1559210

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2022