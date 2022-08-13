Menu

Crime

2 rushed to hospital after woman stabbed, man shot by Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 3:43 pm
Toronto police were called to a Scarborough address on Saturday. View image in full screen
Toronto police were called to a Scarborough address on Saturday. Global News

A woman was stabbed in a home and a man shot by police in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Kingston Road at around 2:33 p.m. for reports a woman had been stabbed.

Police said the woman was stabbed by a suspect inside a house with a child or multiple children inside.

Read more: Ontario police watchdog investigating Toronto police officer after Oshawa man shot

Officers told Global News police shot a man, who was then taken to hospital under an emergency run. The woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics said they transported two people to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

