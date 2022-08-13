City of Winnipeg suspends mosquito fogging

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The city of Winnipeg’s mosquito fogging program has been suspended for the season on Saturday.

They say all insect management areas were completed as of Friday night.

Trap counts will continue to be reviewed and fogging will resume if necessary, they say.

A public service announcement will be issued at least eight hours in advance if fogging begins again.

Residents can apply for a 90-meter buffer zone to exempt their property during fogging.

Read more: Flooding in Manitoba recipe for annoying mosquito season

Story continues below advertisement

Buffer zones ensure the sprayer is not treating within 90 meters of the registered property on the front, side and back street.

To apply for a buffer zone, visit the city of Winnipeg’s website.