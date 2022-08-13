Menu

Environment

City of Winnipeg suspends mosquito fogging

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 2:35 pm
Winnipeg mosquito fog spray View image in full screen
A truck fogs for mosquitoes as the sun rises on July 8. Martin Weaver / Global News

The city of Winnipeg’s mosquito fogging program has been suspended for the season on Saturday.

They say all insect management areas were completed as of Friday night.

Trap counts will continue to be reviewed and fogging will resume if necessary, they say.

Read more: Mosquitoes carrying West Nile found in Manitoba, province warns

A public service announcement will be issued at least eight hours in advance if fogging begins again.

Residents can apply for a 90-meter buffer zone to exempt their property during fogging.

Read more: Flooding in Manitoba recipe for annoying mosquito season

Buffer zones ensure the sprayer is not treating within 90 meters of the registered property on the front, side and back street.

To apply for a buffer zone, visit the city of Winnipeg’s website.

