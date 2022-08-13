Menu

Crime

Brampton man arrested on Canada-wide warrant in connection with Dimarjio Jenkins homocide

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 2:11 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A Brampton man has been arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a homicide investigation from May 2020, police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said the force’s strategic and tactical enforcement policing unit arrested a man from Brampton for “firearm-related offences in relation to the Dimarjio Jenkins homicide investigation in Toronto in May 2020.” Jenkins was a rap artist in Toronto who went by the name Houdini.

Police said the man was a youth at the time of the incident.

Read more: Dramatic videos show moments leading up to shooting death of Toronto rap artist Houdini

Officers investigated a vehicle in Mississauga in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road last week, police said. Two firearms were found in the vehicle, according to police.

Peel police said, “it was later learned that a 19-year-old male in the vehicle was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.”

