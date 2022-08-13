Brampton man arrested on Canada-wide warrant in connection with Dimarjio Jenkins homocide

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton man has been arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a homicide investigation from May 2020, police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said the force’s strategic and tactical enforcement policing unit arrested a man from Brampton for “firearm-related offences in relation to the Dimarjio Jenkins homicide investigation in Toronto in May 2020.” Jenkins was a rap artist in Toronto who went by the name Houdini.

Police said the man was a youth at the time of the incident.

Officers investigated a vehicle in Mississauga in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road last week, police said. Two firearms were found in the vehicle, according to police.

Peel police said, “it was later learned that a 19-year-old male in the vehicle was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.”