SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ukrainian health minister accuses Russia of blocking access to medicines

By Derek Gatopoulos and Hanna Arhirova The Associated Press
Posted August 13, 2022 8:40 am
Click to play video: 'A look inside Russia’s ‘troll factory’ behind disinformation campaign against Ukraine' A look inside Russia’s ‘troll factory’ behind disinformation campaign against Ukraine
WATCH ABOVE: A look inside Russia's 'troll factory' behind disinformation campaign against Ukraine

Ukraine‘s health minister has accused Russian authorities of committing a crime against humanity by blocking access to affordable medicines in areas its forces have occupied since invading the country 5 1/2 months ago.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said Russian authorities repeatedly have blocked efforts to provide state-subsidized drugs to people in occupied cities, towns and villages.

Read more: Saskatchewan welcomes more Ukrainians to the Prairies after flight arrives

“Throughout the entire six months of war, Russia has not (allowed) proper humanitarian corridors so we could provide our own medicines to the patients that need them,” Liashko said, speaking at the Health Ministry in Kyiv late Friday.

“We believe that these actions are being taken with intent by Russia, and we consider them to be crimes against humanity and war crimes that will be documented and will be recognized,” the minister said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ukrainian government has a program that provides medications to people with cancer and chronic health conditions. The destruction of hospitals and infrastructure along with the displacement of an estimated 7 million people inside the country also have interfered with other forms of treatment, according to United Nations and Ukrainian officials.

Click to play video: 'Ukrainians aim to rebuild world’s largest cargo plane destroyed in Russia’s war' Ukrainians aim to rebuild world’s largest cargo plane destroyed in Russia’s war
Ukrainians aim to rebuild world’s largest cargo plane destroyed in Russia’s war

The war in Ukraine has caused severe disruptions to the country’s state-run health service, which was undergoing major reforms, largely in response to the coronavirus pandemic, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade on Feb. 24.

The World Health Organization said it recorded 445 attacks on hospitals and other health care facilities as of Aug. 11 that directly resulted in 86 deaths and 105 injuries.

But Liashko said the secondary effects were far more severe.

“When roads and bridges have been damaged in areas now controlled by the Ukrainian forces… it is difficult to get someone who had a heart attack or a stroke to the hospital,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sometimes, we can’t make it in time, the ambulance can’t get there in time. That’s why war causes many more casualties (than those killed in the fighting). It’s a number that cannot be calculated.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine war tagwhy is russia attacking ukraine tagrussia war on ukraine tagUkraine Health-care tagUkraine Health Minister tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers