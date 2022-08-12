Queen City looking to bid on the Brier

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday’s Regina city council meeting will see a recommendation come forward to bid on the 2024 Tim Hortons Brier national men’s curling championship.

The city’s council agenda shows a recommendation that the city support the bid with a total contribution of $200,000. About 60 per cent of the funds, or $125,000, will be a cash grant with the added provision of Regina Transit services being valued at $75,000.

The agenda stipulates that this will only go forward if Curl Regina can prove they can plan and host the event through a budget and event plan; a contribution agreement is completed with Curl Regina; if Curl Regina accepts that the city accepts no obligations for deficits, loans, or guarantees as a result of hosting the Brier; and if a follow-up report is given by Curl Regina on how the funds from the city were utilized.

The last time Regina hosted the Brier was in 2018, and the last time Team Saskatchewan won a medal was in 2021 when they brought home the bronze.

The 2023 Brier will be held in London, Ont., from March 3 to March 12.