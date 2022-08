Sweden beats Austria 6-0 at world juniors in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Defenceman Emil Andrae had two goals and an assist and Sweden beat Austria 6-0 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

Isak Rosen and Fabian Lysell each had a goal and an assist, and Simon Edvinsson and Theodor Niederbach also scored in the Group B game. Calle Clang made 14 saves.

Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 35 shots for Austria (0-2).

View image in full screen Sweden’s Fabian Lysell (11) is stopped by Austria’s goalie Sebastian Wraneschitz (30) on a penalty shot during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Friday August 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

In Group A at night, Latvia faced Slovakia in a winless matchup.

